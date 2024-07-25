Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

Jalen Reagor WINS First Day of Training Camp

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick evaluate the performance of the receivers on Day 1 of training camp
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

FOXBORO — Out of all the wide receivers on the Patriots roster, few people expected Jalen Reagor to be the standout performer. But on the first day of Patriots training camp, his huge play was the highlight for all in attendance.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick broke down the overall performance from Reagor and the rest of the wide receivers.

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.