Jalen Reagor WINS First Day of Training Camp

FOXBORO — Out of all the wide receivers on the Patriots roster, few people expected Jalen Reagor to be the standout performer. But on the first day of Patriots training camp, his huge play was the highlight for all in attendance.

Here’s a look at the Drake Maye to Jalen Reagor deep ball that was the talk of today’s Patriots practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/N3V1MGtUxO — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 24, 2024

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick broke down the overall performance from Reagor and the rest of the wide receivers.

