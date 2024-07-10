James White’s Thoughts on New Era Patriots

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media are joined by 3x Super Bowl champion James White to discuss his outlook on the 2024 Patriots!
White shares intriguing insights on earning Tom Brady’s trust, reflecting on pivotal moments like a game against the Eagles where he solidified his bond with the legendary quarterback. Delving into the nuances of being a reliable receiving back, White emphasizes the crucial aspects of protecting the quarterback and fostering trust with the offensive coordinator. From mastering option routes to excelling in pass protection, White sheds light on the mental fortitude and technical prowess required in these key areas.
The conversation also delves into White’s coaching journey under mentors like Ivan Fears and Vinny Cerrato, highlighting the transformative impact of dedicated coaching on player development both on and off the field. Stay tuned as the discussion navigates through the Patriots’ coaching transitions, challenges with a new quarterback, and strategic considerations for the upcoming season, offering valuable insights into the team’s dynamics and player performance strategies.
0:00 – Introduction
1:52 – Gaining Tom Brady’s trust
5:12 – Route running insights
8:48 – Learning experiences from college
10:55 – Impact of position coaches
15:12 – Coaching expectations
16:59 – Transition to new coach
18:50 – Taylor Embry’s impact
20:44 – Rhamondre Stevenson’s contract extension
23:17 – Running back market challenges
25:44 – Potential fit with Gibson
28:08 – Running back packages stress
30:08 – Offensive line situation
