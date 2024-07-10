James White’s Thoughts on New Era Patriots

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media are joined by 3x Super Bowl champion James White to discuss his outlook on the 2024 Patriots!

White shares intriguing insights on earning Tom Brady’s trust, reflecting on pivotal moments like a game against the Eagles where he solidified his bond with the legendary quarterback. Delving into the nuances of being a reliable receiving back, White emphasizes the crucial aspects of protecting the quarterback and fostering trust with the offensive coordinator. From mastering option routes to excelling in pass protection, White sheds light on the mental fortitude and technical prowess required in these key areas.

The conversation also delves into White’s coaching journey under mentors like Ivan Fears and Vinny Cerrato, highlighting the transformative impact of dedicated coaching on player development both on and off the field. Stay tuned as the discussion navigates through the Patriots’ coaching transitions, challenges with a new quarterback, and strategic considerations for the upcoming season, offering valuable insights into the team’s dynamics and player performance strategies.

0:00 – Introduction

1:52 – Gaining Tom Brady’s trust

5:12 – Route running insights

8:48 – Learning experiences from college

10:55 – Impact of position coaches

15:12 – Coaching expectations

16:59 – Transition to new coach

18:50 – Taylor Embry’s impact

20:44 – Rhamondre Stevenson’s contract extension

23:17 – Running back market challenges

25:44 – Potential fit with Gibson

28:08 – Running back packages stress

30:08 – Offensive line situation

33:51 – Follow James on socials

