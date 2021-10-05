Why the Patriots Felt the Need to Bring Back Jamie Collins

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. The New England Patriots are reportedly working out a deal to bring back free-agent linebacker Jamie Collins for a third stint with the team. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report.

C:NS Media’s Evan Lazar believes this is a low risk high reward move by the Patriots who could use some added athleticism and speed in their linebacking corps especially after slow starts from Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy.

Collins was released by the Detroit Lions last week after the team couldn’t find a trade partner for him. He entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2013. The Patriots traded Collins to Cleveland in 2016, and then returned to play for the club in 2019. Collins had signed a three-year deal with the Lions as a free agent in 2020.

Collins has played his best football in New England. According to PFF, Collins career PFF Grade with the Patriots is 90.0 while with Browns/Lions it was 57.1.

FOLLOW EVAN ON TWITTER!

Patriots Coverage is powered by BetOnline.ag. Sign up with the promo code CLNS50 to receive a 50% welcome bonus on your first deposit!

Visit Legends.com today to shop the latest trends in athletic apparel from shorts, tees, hoodies and more, and save 20% when you use our code, PATS20. Offer ends October 10th. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.