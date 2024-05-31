Is Javon Baker’s Character a Concern for the Patriots?

Javon Baker made headlines over the past week for both his impressive play at Patriots OTAs as well as some not so impressive red flags in terms of his character.

Earlier this week Greg Bedard spoke with NFL executives about Javon Baker’s background. He shared that, “one league executive [he] talked to thinks that half the league had him off their boards.”

The wide receivers character now being called into question suggests that he could be “heavy maintenance” for the Patriots organization. Reports that Bedard gives his thoughts on include instances where Baker flashes guns, has gone to jail and had the charges dropped, and overall issues related to his family life.

In the latest episode episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Bedard is joined by Nick Cattles to address his reporting about Baker. Despite knowing about documented instances of questionable behavior from Baker, Bedard admits he was surprised to learn about the influence of Gerald Baker, Javon Baker’s father and how that could affect his mentality.

“The situation around Javon Baker, if that follows him to Foxboro, then to me thats the biggest sort of question mark I have in this. This kid has a chance. Overall, I put this on the record just to put this on the record and give people the circumstances and total picture about this player, but really once they become a Patriot, now they have a clean slate,” said Bedard.

Bedard continued to state that many of the reports were not extremely detailed and that if you are going to do a deep dive on a player to go all the way on the research. The talent is there for Baker, but his character remains up in the air until proven otherwise.

“I got these things verified by 3 or 4 league execs and they all had him off the board because of this stuff. He’s being drafted to play football, he’s not being vetted to be the President of the United States…If multiple NFL teams confirmed it…I think it’s fair,” uttered Bedard.

