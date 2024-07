Javon Baker BEST PLAYER on the Field at Day 4 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss the overall performance of wide receivers on Day 4 of training camp, and Taylor claims that Javon Baker was the best player on the field. His ability to make deep catches in single coverage has impressed so far.

Baker, a 4th-round pick out of UCF, had 1139 receiving yards, 52 receptions, and seven touchdowns.

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !