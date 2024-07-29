Javon Baker BEST PLAYER on the Field at Day 4 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss the overall performance of wide receivers on Day 4 of training camp, and Taylor claims that Javon Baker was the best player on the field. His ability to make deep catches in single coverage has impressed so far.
Javon Baker cooking at Training Camp 🔥
–#patriots #nfl #pats #newenglandpatriots
Patriots Coverage Powered by @Gametime @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/IY67tCOe6s
— Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) July 28, 2024
Baker, a 4th-round pick out of UCF, had 1139 receiving yards, 52 receptions, and seven touchdowns.
Another angle of Brissett’s DEEP pass to Javon Baker
Patriots Coverage Powered by @Gametime @PrizePicks https://t.co/aiIj015WIe pic.twitter.com/kpv2W4ExmL
— Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) July 28, 2024
Patriots Press Pass is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !