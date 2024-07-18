Jaylen Brown CALLS OUT Nike & Addresses Derrick White

Welcome to the Cedric Maxwell Podcast, where no topic is off-limits! In this episode, Cedric and Josue Pavon dive into the controversy surrounding Jaylen Brown’s Olympic team exclusion, shedding light on his concerns about Nike’s influence.

From Bronny James’ summer league struggles to the Celtics’ roster depth, they explore the intricacies of NBA team dynamics. They dissect Paul George’s move, the potential Celtics ownership change, and Dwane Casey’s departure from Detroit.

Delve into the financial intricacies of NBA team ownership and the implications of salary cap penalties. Stay tuned for insights on coaching contracts and the competitive landscape of the NBA.

0:00 – Intro

3:57 – Nike controversy

5:51 – Jaylen’s response

9:10 – Boston Celtics’ move

13:56 – Celtics roster returning

17:02 – New York Knicks depth

19:20 – Celtics team value

21:29 – Porzingis contract uncertainty

23:19 – NBA dynasties and super teams

26:55 – Dallas parade hype

29:40 – Kyrie’s surgery announcement

33:04 – NBA playoff intensity

35:46 – Klay Thompson to Dallas

38:00 – Warriors’ future decisions

39:51 – Red Auerbach’s philosophy

41:53 – Importance of shooting skills

