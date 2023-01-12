Jaylen Brown DROPS 41, Celtics Beat Pelicans For 4th Straight Win

Seeking their fourth straight win, Boston’s duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans to TD Garden before kicking off their next road trip. NOLA was without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, while Boston played without starting point guard Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) and defensive center Robert Williams (left knee rehabilitation). Jaylen Brown gave one of his best performances of the season, lighting up New Orleans for 41 points on an efficient 15-of-21 from the field as the Celtics beat the Pelicans 125-114. Boston will now take their win streak to Brooklyn for a Thursday night matchup.

Join The Garden Report’s John Zannis and Jimmy Toscano as they break down the team’s performance in their fourth straight win.

