Jaylen Brown Injury Update – Will He Play vs Warriors?

BRIGHTON, MA — Ahead of tomorrow’s finals rematch against the Warriors, the Celtics may get Jaylen Brown back after he missed the last 3 games with adductor tightness. Bobby Manning discussed the scene at Celtics practice, how a healthy Brown will boost the offense, and why the Celtics should continue to roll against a Golden State team that has struggled on the road. He also talked about the Warriors injury report concerning the availability of Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga.

Jaylen Brown is here at practice. Joe Mazzulla said he practiced in full, but wasn’t sure if he’ll be available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TdhuJxbqtG — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 18, 2023

