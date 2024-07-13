Jaylen Brown’s Team USA Snub IS Political

Join the Celtics Beat podcast as they dive into the controversial exclusion of Jaylen Brown from Team USA, sparking discussions on player selections, potential political influences, and personal biases in elite basketball competitions. Jaylen’s frustration over being overlooked despite his impressive achievements fuels speculation on team dynamics and individual motivations, especially alongside teammate Jayson Tatum.

The podcast delves into the intricacies of player dynamics, ownership dynamics within the Celtics organization, and the upcoming Summer League in Vegas, where young talents like Jaden Springer and Drew Peterson aim to shine. Stay tuned for insights on the Celtics’ prospects, the anticipation of the upcoming season, and the broader landscape of competitive basketball.

Gary Washburn is a Senior NBA Writer for The Boston Globe. Gary joins the program to chat about Jaylen Brown’s comments against Team USA, who his biggest beef should be with, and what to interpret about the sale of the Boston Celtics. Twitter: @gwashburnglobe

0:00 – Intro

1:24 – Offseason Updates Recap

3:43 – Jaylen Brown’s Team USA Issue

8:00 – Selection Process Concerns

10:07 – Team USA Opportunity

17:34 – Booker’s scoring prowess

20:16 – Kawhi’s questionable selection

24:07 – Jaylen’s overlooked contributions

26:55 – Jaylen’s motivation

29:06 – Jayson’s handling of situation

32:28 – Jaylen’s outspoken nature

35:21 – WNBA season update

37:24 – Ownership dynamics discussion

39:01 – Wyc’s family trust revelation

44:06 – Stadium change

45:54 – Potential new Arena locations