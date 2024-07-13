Jaylen Brown’s Team USA Snub IS Political

Join the Celtics Beat podcast as they dive into the controversial exclusion of Jaylen Brown from Team USA, sparking discussions on player selections, potential political influences, and personal biases in elite basketball competitions. Jaylen’s frustration over being overlooked despite his impressive achievements fuels speculation on team dynamics and individual motivations, especially alongside teammate Jayson Tatum.
The podcast delves into the intricacies of player dynamics, ownership dynamics within the Celtics organization, and the upcoming Summer League in Vegas, where young talents like Jaden Springer and Drew Peterson aim to shine. Stay tuned for insights on the Celtics’ prospects, the anticipation of the upcoming season, and the broader landscape of competitive basketball.
Gary Washburn is a Senior NBA Writer for The Boston Globe. Gary joins the program to chat about Jaylen Brown’s comments against Team USA, who his biggest beef should be with, and what to interpret about the sale of the Boston Celtics. Twitter: @gwashburnglobe
0:00 – Intro
1:24 – Offseason Updates Recap
3:43 – Jaylen Brown’s Team USA Issue
8:00 – Selection Process Concerns
10:07 – Team USA Opportunity
17:34 – Booker’s scoring prowess
20:16 – Kawhi’s questionable selection
24:07 – Jaylen’s overlooked contributions
26:55 – Jaylen’s motivation
29:06 – Jayson’s handling of situation
32:28 – Jaylen’s outspoken nature
35:21 – WNBA season update
37:24 – Ownership dynamics discussion
39:01 – Wyc’s family trust revelation
44:06 – Stadium change
45:54 – Potential new Arena locations