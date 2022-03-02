Jayson Tatum Beats Hawks After Jaylen Brown Injury

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum dropped 33 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists on the Hawks after Jaylen Brown went down with a right ankle injury and Atlanta built a 17-point lead into the second quarter. Derrick White and Tatum erased it quickly in the third, then Grant Williams and Robert Williams III stepped in to make key plays late. Tatum sealed the game with the two skip passes to Grant, but has he proved he can be the point forward for the team?

Bobby Manning talks about the Boston Celtics overcoming adversity inside TD Garden after their victory.