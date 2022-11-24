Jayson Tatum Beats Luka Doncic in MVP Battle in Boston

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 68 points in the Celtics win. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recaps the great battle between Tatum and Luka Doncic.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.