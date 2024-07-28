Jayson Tatum Finally Gets CANDID About Past Mistakes

Chris Mannix is a Senior NBA Writer for Sports Illustrated. Chris joins the program to discuss Jayson Tatum’s maturity, how the Boston Celtics have set themselves up for the future, and Team USA’s chances for gold.

3:40 – Putting the SI cover story together

16:43 – What motivates Tatum/Celtics next

22:04 – Celtics experience gives them leg up on competition

26:02 – Joe Mazzulla is CRITICAL to Banner 19

40:12 – Who should be the heavy favorite other than the US?

