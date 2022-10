MONTREAL — Jayson Tatum was ejected from the Celtics vs Raptors preseason finale for slamming the ball, earning a second technical in the third quarter after an earlier one for complaining. Grant Williams admitted he picked up another for sharing words with the official, before a delay of game landed Toronto three free throws on the same play and five Raptors points.

Bobby Manning reported on Joe Mazzulla’s reaction and calls back to issues from last year from the Bell Centre in Montreal.