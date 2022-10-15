React: Jayson Tatum EJECTED From Celtics Final Preseason Game

During the Boston Celtics 137-234 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors, Jayson Tatum was hit with two technical fouls and ejected from the game. Grant Williams was assessed a technical as well, and the Celtics received another technical foul for Jayson Tatum not leaving the court fast enough, and the end result was Boston being hit with a total of three consecutive technical fouls.

Grant Williams spoke after the game, and gave a breakdown of the ejection and what led the Celtics to that point. Williams also said that he shouldn’t have said anything to the referees, and acknowledged that the team as a whole needs to have better control of their emotions.

In a game that otherwise didn’t matter, Jayson Tatum let his emotions get the best of him. Will he and the Celtics learn from this experience? Can it help them moving forward and keep a level head going into the regular season? The Garden Report crew weighs in.

