Jayson Tatum ERUPTS for 46 PTS to Force Game 7 vs Bucks ☘️

When the pressure was at its highest, Jayson Tatum delivered in historic fashion. The Celtics found themselves down 3-2 in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks. With a win-or-go-home scenario in enemy territory, the Celtics needed to come out and execute, most importantly their stars.

Tatum put on a clinic with 46 PTS on 17-32 FG (7-15 3P), 9 REB, and 4 AST. He scored 16 of his 46 PTS in the 4th quarter to push Boston to victory, and tied Paul Pierce for the 2nd most points in an elimination game in Celtics franchise history, and narrowly missing Sam Jones’ record of 47 PTS.

Jayson Tatum put the Celtics on his back as he went toe to toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and due to his efforts, the team will return to Boston for a penultimate showdown at TD Garden.

The Garden Report breaks down the signature performance by Jayson Tatum to give Boston a Game 7 appearance.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8asjpe

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!