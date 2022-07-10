Jayson Tatum happy with Malcolm Brogdon Trade, ‘Invested in being with Celtics’

LAS VEGAS, NV — On Saturday the Boston Celtics made the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon official. Jayson Tatum spoke to the media about the trade saying:

“It’s great, great for our team. Obviously said to see your brothers leave, Theis and Aaron, but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So I’m excited to have those guys.” Tatum added, “I’m invested in being with the Celtics. Myself, JB, Smart, whoever it is, giving our input on who could help us get over the hump next year”

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and A. Sherrod Blakely react to Tatum’s assessment of the deal.

