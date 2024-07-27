Jayson Tatum Interview Reaction + Team USA Olympics Preview

Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, A. Sherrod Blakely and Noa Dalzell check in and preview the Team USA group stage, where they’ll face Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico to begin the Olympics after an up-and-down exhibition slate. Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will star for the US. Then, they discuss Tatum expressing regret to Sports Illustrated over not backing Jaylen Brown publicly in the past.
0:00 – Intro
2:12 – Team USA’s roster analysis
9:39 – Tatum’s championship mindset
12:21 – Tatum’s role uncertainty
19:25 – Tatum’s effective drives
21:07 – Tatum’s motivation issues
23:05 – Tatum’s evolving role
28:15 – Tatum’s shooting struggles
30:11 – Tatum’s playmaking evolution
37:00 – Tatum and Brown relationship
39:00 – Tatum avoids rumors
47:13 – Coexisting for success
48:45 – TNT rights discussion
52:02 – Jimmy joins the show
1:00:00 – Tatum’s contract impact
1:02:01 – Derrick White’s extension
1:06:55 – Tillman’s potential
1:09:58 – Celtics’ playoff threats
1:15:40 – Minnesota’s strong roster
1:18:27 – Watch out for Indy
