Jayson Tatum Interview Reaction + Team USA Olympics Preview

Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, A. Sherrod Blakely and Noa Dalzell check in and preview the Team USA group stage, where they’ll face Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico to begin the Olympics after an up-and-down exhibition slate. Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will star for the US. Then, they discuss Tatum expressing regret to Sports Illustrated over not backing Jaylen Brown publicly in the past.

0:00 – Intro

2:12 – Team USA’s roster analysis

9:39 – Tatum’s championship mindset

12:21 – Tatum’s role uncertainty

19:25 – Tatum’s effective drives

21:07 – Tatum’s motivation issues

23:05 – Tatum’s evolving role

28:15 – Tatum’s shooting struggles

30:11 – Tatum’s playmaking evolution

37:00 – Tatum and Brown relationship

39:00 – Tatum avoids rumors

47:13 – Coexisting for success

48:45 – TNT rights discussion

52:02 – Jimmy joins the show

1:00:00 – Tatum’s contract impact

1:02:01 – Derrick White’s extension

1:06:55 – Tillman’s potential

1:09:58 – Celtics’ playoff threats

1:15:40 – Minnesota’s strong roster

1:18:27 – Watch out for Indy

The Garden Report is presented by:

