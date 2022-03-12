Jayson Tatum is NOT an MVP Candidate This Year

Jared Weiss covers the Boston Celtics for The Athletic. Jared joins his old stomping grounds to discuss Jayson Tatum’s meteoric rise, to debate which Celtic should be the leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and Isaiah Thomas’ climb back into the NBA. Twitter: @JaredWeissNBA

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, March 10th, 2022.