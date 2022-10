Based on Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown’s historic Season Opener, should we expect more from the Celtics this season? Also, we play ‘Big Deal or No Big Deal’ while recapping NBA’s opening week headlines.

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a $75 SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at indeed.com/Maxwell

The CLNS Media Network is sponsored by BetOnline.ag. Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!