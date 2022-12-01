Tatum leads Celtics over Heat

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics welcomed the Miami Heat to TD Garden. The Heat started the night off behind the 8 ball, missing multiple key players in Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Omer Yurtseven, and Victor Oladipo. For the Celtics, outside of the expected absences of Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari, Boston was at full strength with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown returning to the lineup.

Jayson Tatum had a stellar performance, shattering multiple records on the way to 49 points on 15-of-25 shooting, as he pushed Boston to a 134-121 win on Wednesday night. Boston will have to take Miami’s counter punch on Friday night, in game 2 of the two rivals miniseries.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Jimmy Toscano as we break it all down.

