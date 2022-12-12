Tatum Looks Rattled in Loss to Warriors

On Saturday night, MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. With no Al Horford or Robert Williams, the Celtics went into the Chase Center shorthanded, and ultimately unprepared to take on the reigning champions.

Boston looked lost, and shades of last season’s struggles shone through, including the struggles of Jayson Tatum. In what should have been an opportunity to come out and make a statement over a rival, Tatum struggled and seemed uncomfortable on offense against the Warriors defensive coverage.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Nick Gelso and John Zannis as they discuss Tatum’s tough performance.

