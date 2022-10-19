Jayson Tatum Powers Boston to Opening Night Victory

Jayson Tatum had seen enough of James Harden controlling the first half, so he came out in the third quarter and put on a show.

After last season’s shortcomings from 2-point range in the finals, Tatum made it clear he has improved his shot-making arsenal around the basket. Tatum shot 11/13 on 2-point shots and proved why he has taken the mantle as the game’s premier 2-way wing. Whether Tatum was guarded by P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris or anyone else, he used his strength and size to shoot over defenders and maneuver his way to the basket.

The Philadelphia 76ers controlled the first quarter, shooting 14 free throws and limiting the Celtics transition opportunities. Boston took this punch, however, and answered with poise. Philadelphia shot just 14 free throws the rest of the game, and the Celtics dominated in transition, outscoring Philadelphia 24-2 in fastbreak points.

But this victory was not only on the shoulders of Tatum. Jaylen Brown continued his ascent by pouring in 35 points of his own, giving the Celtics their knockout punch late in the fourth. The bench unit showed promise, with Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams each posting double figures. Noah Vonleh and Al Horford teamed up to make life difficult for Joel Embiid.

Boston showed the championship mettle to grow throughout the game, even after James Harden lit up the scoreboard in the first half. The team surged out of the locker room in the third quarter and committed to switching ball screens around Harden to force his hand. The defense that lifted the Celtics to the finals last year flexed its muscle during a defining 8-0 run when Boston turned 3 Sixer’s turnovers into quick points on the other end.

The Celtics open their road schedule Friday evening in Miami.