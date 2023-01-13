Jayson Tatum Struggles vs Nets; Does he need more rest?

BROOKLYN, NY — Jayson Tatum struggled in the Celtics 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum told the media postgame he’s dealing with some issues on his thumb and ring finger in addition to his lingering wrist injury.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss Tatum’s struggled and if it’s time to give Jayson some extra rest.

CLNS Media’s Boston Celtics Newsfeed delivers instantaneous news and reports all in real time. In this news feed, you will receive quick hit audio reports, updates and instant analysis on the NBA’s winningest franchise.

