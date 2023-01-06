Jayson Tatum Triple-Double Leads Celtics Past Luka Doncic, Mavericks

DALLAS, TX — The Celtics got back on track in Texas as they cruised to a comfortable 124-95 landslide victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum earned himself a triple double (2nd of career) as Boston was able to limit Luka Doncic. CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon reports LIVE from American Airlines Center in Dallas following Boston’ win.



Go to https://rocketmoney.com/GARDEN and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!