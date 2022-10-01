Subscribe
Jayson Tatum “Very Vocal” as Celtics Leader

Al Horford lauded Jayson Tatum's leadership from the playoffs as Tatum acknowledged in training camp he's become very vocal entering year six.
May 18, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — Al Horford said Jayson Tatum didn’t get enough credit for his vocal leadership during the NBA playoffs last season, and Tatum spoke after Thursday’s practice saying he’s vocal behind the scenes despite his quiet demeanor on camera. What does that mean for the Celtics given the loss of Ime Udoka and first-time head coach Joe Mazzulla taking over? Is it more important that Tatum steps into a leadership role, and is a collaborative approach possible?

Bobby Manning discusses on a practice edition of the Garden Report.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

