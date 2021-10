HOUSTON, TX — Alex Cora, Nathan Eovaldi, JD Martinez & Rafael Devers spoke to the media following the Red Sox 9-5 win vs the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.

The series is now tied and heading back to Fenway for games 3, 4 & 5. Boston became the first MLB to hit two grand slams in one game in postseason history.

