Jeremy Swayman, Fabian Lysell and Stanley Cup Contention

Evan Marinofsky, filling in for Conor Ryan, welcomes Scott McLaughlin of WEEI to discuss some leftovers from the Bruins offseason. Get ready for an insightful episode of “Poke the Bear” with Evan and Scott diving into the latest hockey buzz!

From Jeremy Swayman’s contract talks to Fabian Lysell’s potential impact on the Bruins’ lineup, the hosts cover it all. They weigh in on strategic decisions facing the coaching staff, lineup changes for defensive stability, and the pressure on Coach Jim Montgomery amidst contract uncertainties. The conversation also touches on an upcoming documentary series shedding light on a high-profile case, setting the stage for a deep dive into complex narratives. And of course, the anticipation builds as they assess the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup contention prospects, analyzing roster changes and the team’s readiness to challenge the league’s best.

0:00 – Intro

0:29 – Summer updates

6:10 – No Swayman timeline right now

8:52 – Not super worried

10:44 – 8 by 8 deal

12:44 – Big picture team analysis

17:42 – Lysell’s trade value

19:59 – Coach’s future extension

24:45 – Quick power rankings

29:15 – Cup contenders

31:00 – Deadline Winger Search

33:02 – Mark McGloughlin’s Future

