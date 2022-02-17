Jeremy Swayman Makes Statement vs. Rangers

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss the statement peformance by Bruins Goaloe Jeremy Swayman against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. They also get into how the Bruins shifted their gameplan with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand out of the lineup. Plus, Bergeron looks to be back, Marchand appeals his suspension and the new-look Charlie Coyle line is making an impact.

Conor Ryan, Bruins Beat Reporter for Boston Sports Journal

1:00 – Tough ending for Team USA

4:00 – Statement game for Jeremy Swayman against the Rangers

9:00 – Igor Shesterkin is on another level

13:00 – Bruins dodge a huge bullet with Patrice Bergeron

19:00 – Brad Marchand goes for an appeal

24:00 – This new Charlie Coyle line is making an impact

