Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Jeremy Swayman’s return and what that means for Linus Ullmark. The guys also get into what the Bruins should do with Craig Smith AND it’s time to check in with the preseason predictions.

