Jeremy Swayman: “There’s not many places like (TD Garden) in the league.”

BOSTON, MA — Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy, Goalie Jeremy Swayman, LW Brad Marchand & LW Jake Debrusk spoke the media following the Bruins 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in the season opener.

Coach Cassidy on Jake DeBrusk: “I think it’s good for the group. When Jake’s in a good place he’s got personality, he’s a good kid, and he’s good for our locker room.”

Jeremy Swayman on playing in front of a full TD Garden crowd: “There’s not many places like (TD Garden) in the league.”

Brad Marchand on Jeremy Swayman: “I love that kid. He fits in great and is so genuine…Very excited to see how his season will go.”

Jake Debrusk on his 3rd period winner: “It’s always nice to help the team win…I thought preseason went fairly well, but it’s just preseason. You want to get on the board as fast as possible.”

