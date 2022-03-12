Jersey retirements, KG and Celtics history with Twitter’s sports historian Honest Larry

This Sunday, the Boston Celtics will retire the jersey number of one of the greatest big men to play for the team, Kevin Garnett. Steeped in organizational history as well as the glory of Banner 17, the event — scheduled after the Celtics’ Sunday afternoon matchup with the Dallas Mavericks — will also incorporate elements of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.

With such a historical moment about to unfold for Boston fans, we hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Lab” felt it only just to bring on an expert in such things, the Twitter historian for the Celtics, known for his online curation of all things Boston sports and particularly the team that now strives for Banner 18 under head coach Ime Udoka.

That would of course be Honest Larry, who is a must-follow on Twitter if you are not already — and like the hosts of the pod, an educator by trade.

Popular now Should Celtics Have Welcomed Isaiah Thomas Back?

Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg and Justin Quinn talk the history of Celtics jersey retirements, Garnett’s time in Boston, and how the game has changed over the decades among many similar topics.

Whether you’re already an Honest Larry supporter or not, if you love Celtics history, Kevin Garnett, and everything in between, this is the episode for you.

Celtics Lab & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!