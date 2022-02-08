Joe Judge Returning to Patriots as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots are currently working on a deal to bring back ex-Giants coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant according to Albert Breer.

Evan Lazar reacts to the breaking news and discusses what the return of Judge means for the Patriots coaching staff and potential Offensive Coordinator.

Judge worked for the Patriots from 2012-2019 and was the special teams coordinator for the last five of those seasons. Joe was also the wide receivers coach in 2019 before leaving for the Giants in 2020.

