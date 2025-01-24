Josh McDaniels Hire Was Home Run By Patriots | Pats Interference

The Athletic’s national NFL insider Jeff Howe returns to the show to grade the Patriots’ hiring of Josh McDaniels, name players who will benefit most from his system and discuss potential offseason trades and the next assistants who could be hired. Later, the guys answer your mailbag questions.
0:00 – Intro
1:26 – Patriots Perception Changes
4:55 – Reacting to Josh McDaniels Hire
23:16 – PrizePicks
24:54 – Assistant Coach Candidates
30:22 – Reacting to Terrell Williams Hire
32:17 – Predicting Vrabel’s Performance
41:08 – Gametime
42:02 – Mailbag Segment
