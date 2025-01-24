Josh McDaniels Hire Was Home Run By Patriots | Pats Interference

The Athletic’s national NFL insider Jeff Howe returns to the show to grade the Patriots’ hiring of Josh McDaniels, name players who will benefit most from his system and discuss potential offseason trades and the next assistants who could be hired. Later, the guys answer your mailbag questions.

0:00 – Intro

1:26 – Patriots Perception Changes

4:55 – Reacting to Josh McDaniels Hire

23:16 – PrizePicks

24:54 – Assistant Coach Candidates

30:22 – Reacting to Terrell Williams Hire

32:17 – Predicting Vrabel’s Performance

41:08 – Gametime

42:02 – Mailbag Segment

