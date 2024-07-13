Matt Judon Contract UPDATE and Bedard’s Initial 53 Defense

Welcome to the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast! In this episode, Greg Bedard dives deep into the Patriots’ 53-man roster projection, with a keen focus on the defensive lineup. From analyzing key players like Matthew Judon and Keon White to exploring trade scenarios and contract situations, this podcast leaves no stone unturned.

The discussion extends to defensive tackle selections, linebacker choices, and the importance of special teams’ impact on roster decisions. Delving into the secondary, the podcast highlights players like Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, emphasizing versatility and depth.

Join us as we navigate through the youth movement in the cornerback position and the delicate balance between experience and potential in shaping a competitive defense. Stay tuned for insights on the Specialists group, the challenges faced by kickers, and a glimpse into the Patriots’ prospects for the upcoming season.

0:00 – Intro

1:02 – Offensive projection review

3:48 – Matthew Judon’s future

9:03 – Interior profiles comparison

10:14 – Defensive tackle group analysis

14:39 – Safety group overview

18:13 – Cornerbacks group analysis

22:18 – Specialists roster decisions

24:32 – Final 53-man roster projection

