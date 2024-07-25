Matt Judon PLAYS in Training Camp and Provides Trade Status Update

FOXBORO — Matthew Judon, who is still hoping for a contract extension, reported to the start of training camp on Wednesday as a full participant. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to his comments after practice, as well as the other defenders who returned to the field, including Davon Godchaux, who also reportedly is seeking a new deal.

Judon, 31, is currently scheduled to make $7.5 million in the last year of his contract. He was acquired in free agency after playing five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He only played four games last year before suffering a biceps injury that kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.

