Juwan Howard Suspended for Altercation with Wisconsin

Bob, Jeff and Gary discuss Michigan’s Head Coach Juwan Howard’s suspension due to his alteration with Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard. Also will Lebron James play with Bronny and how will the new look Sixers and Nets look. All that and more on the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ Gary Tanguay!

Show Topics:

Juwan Howard suspended

Did Greg Gard “put hands” on Juwan Howard?

Is a five-game penalty too severe?

Has Bob ever seen anything like this before?

Greg Gard’s punishment & suspensions

Bronny James’ trajectory

Is LeBron James putting too much pressure on his son?

Chris Paul’s injury

Will James Harden work with the 76ers?

How will Ben Simmons do with the Nets?

