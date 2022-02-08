Kadlick: My Favorite Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVI

Both the Super Bowl and the Monday after should be national holidays. There is no other sporting event like it – the entire world stops. Corporations pump money into commercials, people gather with old friends and family, and the real ones sprinkle a paycheck across a bunch of prop bets to compensate for their favorite team’s not being in the game.

Our partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best prop bets for before, during, and after Sunday’s game. Here are my favorite ones, along with my picks for each:

Which Coach Will Be Shown First During National Anthem?

Sean McVay -150

Zac Taylor +110

McVay is the boy wonder who started the NFL’s toxic trend of poaching decent offensive gurus out of schemes. Now granted – McVay worked, but others (Adam Gase, Matt Nagy, etc.) certainly haven’t. Zac Taylor was a disciple of LA’s before the Bengals took him away. The country barely knows what he looks like, so I highly doubt they show him before McVay – who is arguably the best coach in the NFL.

The pick: Sean McVay (-150)

Which QB Will Be Shown First During National Anthem?

Joe Burrow -130

Matthew Stafford -110

Joey Brrrrrr (I can’t believe I just did that) will be shown before Stafford. He has taken the league by storm over the last month and is arguably the most likable player in the NFL.

While Matthew Stafford is a seasoned vet and is more likely to ultimately win the Super Bowl, the people will want to see Burrow – and the TV guys know that. He’ll be shown first.

The pick: Joe Burrow (-130)

Team to Call First Timeout

Los Angeles Rams -130

Cincinnati Bengals EVEN

As I alluded to above, McVay is the better coach. However he also seems to panic in stressful situations. The Rams burned all three of their timeouts very early on in the second half of the NFC Championship, and they also wasted their two challenges. Much like the Rams future first round picks, McVay is incredibly liberal with his timeouts. He’ll call one before Taylor on Sunday.

The pick: LA Rams (-130)

Who Will Have Longest Completion?

Matthew Stafford -115

Joe Burrow -115

This game is filled with home run hitters, and both Stafford and Burrow like to air it out.

While Ja’Marr Chase could easily break a long run, the Rams offense is more likely to have a guy loose in the back end, and Stafford is more likely to pull the trigger.

The pick: Matthew Stafford (-115)

Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown?

No -290

Yes +230

I love Tyler Boyd to score. The Rams should win this game, but that’ll mean the Bengals are playing from behind. I think Raheem Morris’ defense will be able to lock up Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins relatively well, which means Boyd will get some good volume on Sunday. Especially in the red zone, he could be a solid target for Burrow.

The pick: Yes (+230)

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Coach

Clear +200

Orange +300

Yellow/Green/Lime +300

Blue +500

None +800

Red/Pink +1200

Purple +1200

Close your eyes and pick. This is a stupid bet but always a fun one, plus it keeps you invested for the entire game. Blue is my favorite color and my favorite flavor of Gatorade, so we’ll go with that.

The pick: Blue (+500)

Position to Pour Liquid on Winning Coach

Offense -120

Defense +140

Both at the same time +310

It seems like offense would be the obvious answer here, as they tend to have more star power – but the defense is where the goofballs are at. They’ll be the ones to pull the Gatorade trigger.

You never really know exactly who is going to do it, but I can see Von Miller dumping the jug, and that’s absolutely worth plus money.

The pick: Defense (+140)

Who Will SB MVP Mention First in Speech?

Team/Teammates -110

City/Fans +300

God/Religion +350

Family +700

Coaches +1000

Team Owner +2000

This is another one that will keep you watching until the end even if all of your in-game bets lose. The suspense always builds for this one as you’re scrolling Twitter trying to see if someone can break the news before they announce it on TV.

A lot of players in the NFL are very religious and tend to always thank God before anything – especially when in the heat of the “after-Super Bowl win” moment. We’ll roll with it since we can get plus money.

The pick: God/Religion (+350)

