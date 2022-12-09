Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Monday: Patriots vs. Cardinals Game Props

The Patriots head to Arizona this weekend to take on the Cardinals in what will be their third consecutive prime-time game. Although they’re finally seemingly well rested after having played three games in 12 days, there’s sure to be something taxing about having to play on the biggest stage three weeks in a row.

We’ll see how they handle it on Monday, and we’ll also see if we can make some money. Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have the best props listed for Monday night’s game. Here are three of my favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Cardinals Touchdown +200

Patriots Touchdown +205

Cardinals Field Goal +325

Patriots Field Goal +350

Cardinals Safety +5000

Patriots Safety +5000

The favorite in the game is generally the favorite for this prop bet – but that’s not the case this week.

The Patriots, who are favored by 2 points on Monday, aren’t likely to score first, and they’re even less likely to score a field goal first – at least according to BetOnline.

This feels like a great value play. Nick Folk puts it through the uprights for the first score of the game.

The Pick: Patriots Field Goal +350

Team to Commit First Accepted Penalty

Patriots -115

Cardinals -115

I’ve been touting New England’s coaching advantage over the Cardinals all week, so it wouldn’t make sense for me to pick the Patriots here.

Especially with Isaiah Wynn likely still out with a foot injury, Kingsbury’s squad is sure to commit a penalty before Belichick’s. Take the Cardinals here.

The Pick: Cardinals -115

Total Touchdowns

Over 4.5 Touchdowns -115

Under 4.5 Touchdowns -115

There won’t be many points scored in this one at all. I predicted 17-14 in my game preview and I’m sticking to that.

New England’s offense is terrible, and the Belichicks and Mayo will figure out a way to control Kyler Murray. Each team scores twice if they’re lucky and goes over 4.5 TD’s.

The Pick: Under 4.5 TD’s -115

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.