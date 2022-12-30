Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for New Year’s Day: Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Props

The Patriots have lost two straight games by one score, yet they still control their own destiny – so this weekend’s game against the Dolphins is bound to get weird.

First Score of Game

Patriots Touchdown +210

Dolphins Touchdown +210

Patriots Field Goal +325

Dolphins Field Goal +330

Patriots Safety +5000

Dolphins Safety +5000

Though Jalen Mills and Adrian Phillips returned to practice on Friday, New England’s secondary is still very banged up heading into Sunday.

Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins are going to be able to take advantage of this, and they’ll want to do it early enough before the Patriots have time to adjust. Take Miami first touchdown to start the game off strong.

The Pick: Dolphins Touchdown +210

Longest Field Goals

Over 46.5 Yards -120

Under 46.5 Yards -110

Both Nick Folk and Jason Sanders have been ultra-reliable for the Patriots and the Dolphins over the last several seasons, yet both of them seem to be on a cold streak entering week 17.

Folk was 0/2 on extra points last weekend, and Sanders missed a FG from 48 last week after being money in that range for most of his career in Miami. Take the under 46.5 yards here.

The Pick: UNDER 46.5 Yards -110

First Charged Timeout

Patriots -115

Dolphins -115

The Patriots still can’t get out of their own way on offense, seemingly calling time out after time out just to get a play called.

Although they improved in the second half against the Bengals thanks to the emergence of one Kendrick Bourne, I still don’t trust the guy with the play sheet. New England calls the first time out on Sunday.

The Pick: Patriots -115

