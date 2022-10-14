Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Browns Props

As of Friday, we still don’t know if it’ll be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe under center for the Patriots this weekend.

What we do know, is that there is plenty to bet on in this game regardless. Our partners at BetOnline.ag have the best game props listed every Sunday, and I’m bringing you my favorites. Here are my three top game props for Patriots vs. Browns on Sunday, with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Cleveland Browns Touchdown +170

New England Patriots Touchdown +215

Cleveland Browns Field Goal +310

New England Patriots Field Goal +325

Cleveland Browns Safety +5000

New England Patriots Safety +5000

If there’s one thing the Browns do well, it’s getting out to fast starts. In fact, they’ve been leading in the fourth quarter in every game they’ve played in 2022.

However, they don’t tend to do it on their first drive, – having scored on only one so far this year. Meanwhile, New England has killed their opening drives this season. I expect them to be cautious in the red zone again, burt I like Patriots Field Goal here.

The Pick: New England Patriots Field Goal (+325)

Total Touchdowns

OVER 4.5 -125

UNDER 4.5 -105

Using my game prediction from Thursday, I think this is going to be another pound the rock, possession-type of football game for the Patriots.

I’m assuming a field goal heavy game again for Nick Folk as well, with two touchdowns a piece for New England and Cleveland. Take UNDER 4.5

The Pick: UNDER 4.5 (-105)

Margin of Victory

Cleveland Browns by 1-6 Points +275

New England Patriots by 1-6 Points +325

Cleveland Browns by 7-12 Points +500

New England Patriots by 7-12 Points +600

Cleveland Browns by 13-18 Points +700

New England Patriots by 13-18 Points +1000

As I did above, I’m sticking with my final score prediction. This game will be tight, hard-nosed game of ground and pound that New England just barely pulls out in the end. 23-17 final.

The Pick: Patriots by 1-6 Points (+325)

