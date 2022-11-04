Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Colts Props

The Patriots vs. Colts “rivalry” is one filled with history, meaning, and this week – injuries.

For New England, David Andews, Marcus Cannon, Damien Harris, and DeVante Parker all seem unlikely to play, while star running back Jonathan Taylor will not play for the Colts?

Will that affect the spread? Props? Well, there’s only one way to find out – let’s look at them! Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag always have the game props listed for Sunday’s Patriots vs. Colts game. Here are my three favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

New England Patriots Touchdown +150

Indianapolis Colts Touchdown +255

New England Patriots Field Goal +275

Indianapolis Colts Field Goal +365

New England Patriots Safety +5000

Indianapolis Colts Safety +5000

With what the Colts have on defense and what they lack on offense, this could wind up being a defensive battle on Sunday.

The Patriots need to score first and set the tone if they want to win this football game, and I think they’ll do just that. Nick Folk starts this one off with a field goal.

The Pick: Patriots Field Goal +275

Total Field Goals

Under 3.5 Field Goals -165

Over 3.5 Field Goals +130

Last week’s kicking pick was Nick Folk over 6.5 points, which hit with ease – as he banged home FIVE field goals on his own.

We ride the Nick Folk train again. His consistency is unmatched is today’s NFL, and with the New England offense still in a bit of limbo, they’ll rely heavily on Folk’s leg to get the job done on Sunday. Plus, Indy’s kicker could do us a favor as well.

The Pick: OVER 3.5 Field Goals +130

Margin of Victory

New England Patriots by 1-6 Points +250

Indianapolis Colts by 1-6 Points +400

New England Patriots by 7-12 Points +400

New England Patriots by 13-18 Points +550

Indianapolis Colts by 7-12 Points +850

New England Patriots by 19-24 Points +900

New England Patriots by 25-30 Points +1600

Indianapolis Colts by 13-18 Points +1800

As we always do in Kadlick’s Best Bets, we’re going to ride the game prediction article and go with our gut.

Patriots beat the Colts this weekend convincingly, 27-17 to be exact, and get above .500 for the first time this season.

The Pick: Patriots by 7-12 Points +400

