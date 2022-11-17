Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Jets 2.0 Props

The Patriots and Jets are facing off for the second time in three weeks, so there’s plenty of familiarity between the two teams.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have the game props listed for Sunday’s Patriots vs. Jets matchup. Here are my three favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

New England Patriots Touchdown +185

New York Jets Touchdown +250

New England Patriots Field Goal +300

New York Jets Field Goal +340

New England Patriots Safety +5000

New York Jets Safety +5000

During week nine’s Pats vs. Jets game, the first score was a Greg Zuerlein 28-yard field goal for the Jets to give them a 3-0 lead.

History will repeat itself this Sunday as New York will get on the board early thanks again to Greg the leg. Take it +340.

The Pick: New York Jets Field Goal +340

First Team Charged With a Timeout

New England Patriots -115

New York Jets -115

As I’m sure you know, there is not much confidence in the Patriots’ coaching staff this season. Belichick essentially appointed two of his buddies to be the offensive coaching staff in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, and although they’ve had success as a defense, that staff feels oddly nepotistic with Steve Belichick, Brian Belichick, and Jerod Mayo running the operation.

However, with Robert Saleh still being a young gun in the NFL and the game being in Foxboro, the Jets will need to stop the clock first in this game to get their stuff together against this Patriots team that has had their number for some time now.

The Pick: New York Jets -115

Total Points in Game

31-40 points +200

41-50 points +280

21-30 points +325

51-60 points +550

0-20 points +950

61-70 points +1200

71+ points +2200

This is going to be a low scoring again, just like in week nine. I think the Jets will play it close early and then New England breaks it open in the second half. I’m predicting a 24-10 Patriots win.

That being said, take 31-40 points at 2/1 odds.

The Pick: 31-40 points +200

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.