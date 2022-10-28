Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Jets Props

With Mac Jones again set to return to the starting lineup this weekend – all eyes will be on New England, their offense, and if they can get back to a .500 record.

We’ll also, obviously, be responsibly betting on the game. Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag always have the best game props listed for Sunday’s Patriots vs. Jets game. Here are my three favorites for the matchup, with a pick for each:

Shortest Touchdown

Under 1.5 Yards -140

Over 1.5 Yards +110

Back to the drawing board here. Like I said last week – it’s a strange bet, but it hits. Last week it was David Montgomery of the Bears who punched one in from the 1-yard line. This week? Mac, Rhamondre, and the Jets Michael Carter all seem like viable candidates.

The Pick: UNDER 1.5 yards -140

Patriots Total Kicking Points

Over 6.5 Points -120

Under 6.5 Points -110

This just feels like a Nick Folk week. After just two points total last week, Folk gets going against his former team.

I have a strange faith in the Patriots offense getting going this week. With that being said, they’ll get in range and settle for field goals. Folk hits two and an extra point to get himself to 7.

The Pick: OVER 6.5 Points -120

Margin of Victory

New England Patriots by 1-6 Points +275

New York Jets by 1-6 Points +300

New England Patriots by 7-12 Points +500

New York Jets by 7-12 Points +550

New England Patriots by 13-18 Points +800

New York Jets by 13-18 Points +900

New England Patriots by 19-24 Points +1600

New York Jets by 19-24 Points +1800

As I always do, I’m basing my margin of victory bet on what I predicted in my game preview for the week.

I think the Patriots are in a very clear bounce back spot this week, and with the Jets losing both Breece Hall and Alijah Vera Tucker to season ending injuries – I think New England handles business rather easily on Sunday.

Winning by a score of 21-10, the Patriots win by 11 and get themselves back to .500.

The Pick: Patriots by 7-12 Points +500

