Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Raiders Game Props

New England is once again on a short week after Monday night’s win vs. the Cardinals. They’ll take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in what many would call a must-win in a crowded AFC Wild Card race.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best prop bets listed for Sunday’s game in Sin City. Here are three of my favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Patriots Touchdown +200

Raiders Touchdown +210

Patriots Field Goal +325

Raiders Field Goal +340

Patriots Safety +5000

Raiders Safety +5000

Last week we went with Patriots Field Goal for this bet – so naturally Arizona put one through the uprights first.

Not this week though. We’re betting on either New England getting the ball first, Mac Jones methodically driving them down the field, and then Patricia crapping his pants and settling for three. Nick Folk gets the Pats on the board first.

The Pick: Patriots Field Goal +325

First Team to Use a Challenge

Patriots -115

Raiders -115

This is the bet where the “McDaniels Bowl” storyline comes into full effect. Josh is going to do everything in his power to win this game. We saw it when he was in Denver 10 years ago. He wants to win this game more than anything.

Belichick will have a level head, and McDaniels will pull out all the stops – including challenging a close play at time point early in the contest.

The Pick: Raiders -115

Longest Field Goal

Over 47.5 Yards -115

Under 47.5 Yards -115

Patriots vs. Raiders is a kicker fan’s dream as you have two of the best in the business facing off in Nick Folk and Daniel Carlson.

These guys have two of the strongest legs in football and they’re ultra-consistent. They’re also heavily relied on in big spots. One of them is bound to be brought out there to hit from 50+ on Sunday – and they’ll hit it.

The Pick: OVER 47.5 Yards -115

