Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles Props

We are just under five days away from Super Bowl Sunday, so it’s time to dig into the betting angle.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are squaring off in this year’s NFL championship, and our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best props for the big game. Here are three of my favorites, along with a pick for each:

What Will Be Higher?

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards -175

Jason Kelce Snaps Played +135

As I’m sure you’re all well aware by now, Travis and Jason Kelce are the first pair of brothers in NFL history to play against each other in the Super Bowl. We of course had Jim and John Harbaugh in 2013, but they were on the sideline – not the field.

Though I do believe the Philadelphia offense is going to control the game and allow the Eagles some breathing room against Kansas City, Kelce is still going to be the Chiefs’ number one target – especially with all of the injuries building up on their offense.

Travis ends up going for at least 100 yards in the game, beating Jason’s number of snaps by 25+.

The pick: Travis Kelce Receiving Yards (-175)

Total Number of Players to have a Pass Attempt?

Under 2.5 -175

Over 2.5 +145

This is always a fun bet to sweat out as coaches are bound to pull out some tricks for the Super Bowl.

Famously, the Eagles ran the “Philly Special” the last time they played in the big game, with Trey Burton completing a pass to Nick Foles for a touchdown against the Patriots. That game actually featured four players with a pass attempt, as New England tried (and failed) to get Tom Brady a reception from Danny Amendola.

The point is – betting on either Andy Reid or Shane Steichen trying to throw the opposing defense off guard with a trick pass is worth +145.

The pick: OVER 2.5 (+145)

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Coach

Orange EVEN

Yellow/Green/Lime +200

Blue +500

Clear/Water +1200

Red/Pink +1400

Purple +1600

Maybe it’s because I won this bet last year with a correct guess of blue, but “Gatorade color” is one of my favorite things to wager on during the Super Bowl.

It’s completely random, which makes it so enticing. I’m going to choose the traditional Gatorade color this season with Yellow/Green (Lemon Lime). I like the Eagles in the game, and they wear green – so that’s the justification.

The pick: Yellow/Green/Lime (+500)

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.