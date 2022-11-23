Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Thursday: Patriots vs. Vikings Game Props

Thanksgiving Thursday is one of the best football days of the year. You get to eat dinner early, shove your face with as much dessert as you want, and watch three top-tier NFL football games for 10 hours straight.

You also get to bet on the games using our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag, who have the best game props listed for Thursday night’s Patriots vs. Vikings matchup. Here are three of my favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Minnesota Vikings Touchdown +185

New England Patriots Touchdown +230

Minnesota Vikings Field Goal +320

New England Patriots Field Goal +340

Minnesota Vikings Safety +5000

New England Patriots Safety +5000

The obvious answer here is a Vikings touchdown – and probably a Justin Jefferson touchdown at that.

We’re not here for obvious answer here, we’re here for deep dives! With the Patriots struggling mightily on offense aginst the Jets, they’ll be eager to score first on Thurday. They’ll also want Nick Folk to get his swagger back. Take NE Field Goal +340.

The Pick: New England Patriots Field Goal +340

Total Touchdowns

Over 4.5 Touchdowns -115

Under 4.5 Touchdowns -115

I have it in my game preview that I don’t think the Patriots will win this game. The Vikings will be hungry to win after being embarrassed by Dallas last weekend and will come out with a vengeance.

New England will, however, finally put some points on the board this weekend. They’ll find the endzone twice, Minnesota will three times, and OVER 4.5 touchdowns will hit.

The Pick: OVER 4.5 Touchdowns -115

Margin of Victory

Vikings by 1 to 6 Points +300

Patriots by 1 to 6 Points +325

Vikings by 7 to 12 Points +500

Patriots by 7 to 12 Points +600

Vikings by 13 to 18 Points +700

Patriots by 13 to 18 Points +1000

Vikings by 19 to 24 Points +1200

Patriots by 19 to 24 Points +2000

Minnesota will be on their “A” game on Thursday after their embarrassing loss to Dallas last Sunday – and the Patriots offensive isn’t going to fix itself in just four days.

It’ll be close at the beginning, but the Vikings win this one handily in the end.

The Pick: Vikings by 13 to 18 Points +700

