Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Kevin Durant Trade Reaction + Celtics Acquire Mike Muscala

CLNS Media

Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix, Russell Westbrook is out of LA (for now), and the Celtics add a stretch-big. Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay react to a hectic 2023 NBA Trade Deadline.

1:00: Suns trade for Kevin Durant

5:20: Who wins it all now?

7:00: KD’s fit in Phoenix

8:20: The East is now a 3-team race

10:20: The fall of a superteam?

14:35: Lakers move Westbrook and acquire D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt

18:08: Warriors trade James Wiseman for Sadiq Bey

22:34: Josh Hart traded to Knicks

23:43: Celtics traded for Mike Muscala

