First Time Bob Watched Larry Bird Play + Is Kevin Durant Top 5 All Time?

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay, Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss where Kevin Durant rank all time and how Steph Curry is showing what a complete player he is. Also, did the Suns and Warriors prove there the 2 best teams in the NBA? and why is Kemba Walker is now out of the Knicks Rotation.

1:00 Where will Kevin Durant rank all-time?

7:00 Is Steph Curry now showing how complete of a player he is?

11:30 What we learned from Suns vs Warriors

15:30 Kemba Walker OUT of Knicks Rotation

19:00 #1 Ranked Purdue Boilermakers

23:50 Bob Ryan first member of Boston media to watch Larry Bird play

