Kike Hernandez: “We Are Surprising Everybody But Ourselves.”

Red Sox Press Conferences after Game 4 Series Win Over the Rays.
CLNS Media

BOSTON , MA — Kike Hernandez, Garrett Whitlock, & Eduardo Rodriguez spoke to the media after the Boston Red Sox’ 6-5 Walk-Off win on Monday to win the series vs the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston won the final 3 games of the series after losing Game 1. They will play the winner of the HOU-CWS series in the ALCS.

Tonight was their 2nd straight walk-off win. It was the Sox’ 4th walk-off win in a potential Postseason clinch game. They also did so in Game 4 of the 2008 ALDS vs. LAA, Game 3 of the 2004 ALDS vs. ANA, and Game 8 of the 1912 WS vs. NYG.

Kike Hernandez went 1-for-4, with a game winning sacrifice fly. He hit the walk-off sacrifice fly to left field in the 9th inning, scoring Danny Santana from third base. Hernandez hit .450 with a 1.329 OPS, 3 doubles, 2 HR, and 6 RBI during the series (9-for-20, 4 R, 1 SF).

Garrett Whitlock retired all 6 batters faced entering with 0 outs in the 8th and the go-ahead run on 2B and retired all 3 batters faced without allowing the runner to advance. He then proceeded to toss a scoreless 9th inning. He has allowed 1 run in 4.1 IP over 3 appearances this Postseason (1 H, 1 BB, 3 SO).

 

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5 innings, allow 3 hits, 2 runs, with 6 strikeouts. He held the Rays scoreless through 4.0 innings while retiring his first 9 batters faced before a leadoff single in the 4th.

