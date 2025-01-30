Kristaps Porzingis Erupts For Season-High | Celtics vs Bulls Postgame

The Celtics defeated the Bulls, 122-100, as Kristaps Porzingis erupted for a season-high 34 points in the blowout. Jaden Springer recorded 20 minutes, increasing debate over whether he will be traded at the deadline or remain on Boston’s roster.

Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they recap the action and provide instant analysis!

